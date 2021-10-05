UrduPoint.com

India Intends To Enhance Participation In SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:24 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Indian special services are going to engage more actively with the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after assuming its chairmanship in October, the RATS told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The delegation of the SCO RATS Executive Committee held meetings with the leadership of the Indian competent authorities during a visit to the country. In particular, it discussed with the National Security Council Secretariat the preparation and holding of events during India's tenure of chairmanship in the SCO RATS.

"India will chair the Council of the SCO RATS for a year starting October for the first time. The Indian side has stressed the important role of the anti-terrorist structure as an effective tool for ensuring regional security and stability.

The meeting discussed the further active participation of competent Indian authorities in the events held in the RATS format," a spokesperson for the counterterrorist agency said.

New Delhi provided presentations showing the large-scale work of its Border Security Force and the National Security Guard in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime, the spokesperson added.

SCO is a political, economic and security alliance comprising India, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and China. It was founded in 2001, but India, along with Pakistan, joined the organization in 2017. Iran's bid for membership was approved at an SCO summit in Tajikistan's Dushanbe last month.

