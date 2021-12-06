UrduPoint.com

India Interested In Cooperation With Russia On Northern Sea Route

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:53 PM

India Interested in Cooperation With Russia on Northern Sea Route

India is interested in cooperating with Russia on the Northern Sea Route, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India is interested in cooperating with Russia on the Northern Sea Route, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The Indian side congratulated the Russian side for its ongoing successful chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2021-23 and expressed its readiness to play an active role as an Observer in the Arctic Council. Both sides recalled the bilateral consultations on the Arctic held last year. The Indian side also expressed its interest in collaborating with Russia on the Northern Sea Route," the statement says.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

1 minute ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, India Call for Work on Denuclearization of ..

Russia, India Call for Work on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

1 minute ago
 CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over Army Helicopt ..

CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over Army Helicopter crash in Siachen

1 minute ago
 Three police personnel injured in Quetta blast

Three police personnel injured in Quetta blast

1 minute ago
 Mortal remains of victim of Sialkot tragedy reache ..

Mortal remains of victim of Sialkot tragedy reaches Colombo

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.