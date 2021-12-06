India Interested in Cooperation With Russia on Northern Sea Route

India is interested in cooperating with Russia on the Northern Sea Route, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India is interested in cooperating with Russia on the Northern Sea Route, according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The Indian side congratulated the Russian side for its ongoing successful chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2021-23 and expressed its readiness to play an active role as an Observer in the Arctic Council. Both sides recalled the bilateral consultations on the Arctic held last year. The Indian side also expressed its interest in collaborating with Russia on the Northern Sea Route," the statement says.