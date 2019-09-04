India Interested in Defense Industry Cooperation, S-400 Issue Was Touched Upon - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed at their meeting defense industry cooperation, in particular, the issue of supplies of Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems

"The sides also discussed such a sensitive, but very important topic of our interaction - elements of defense industry cooperation, the interest of our Indian partners is huge, and the discussion, I mean the issue of defense industry cooperation, was then continued during talks between the Russian and Indian delegations," Peskov said on Channel One.

He said the situation on the contracts for the supply of S-400 systems to India was favorable.

"Yes, of course, this was touched upon, and everything is developing positively here," Peskov said.