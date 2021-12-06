UrduPoint.com

India Interested In Russia Joining International Solar Alliance - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:58 PM

India Interested in Russia Joining International Solar Alliance - Joint Statement

India is interested in Russia's membership in the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, according to a joint statement issued following the Monday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India is interested in Russia's membership in the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, according to a joint statement issued following the Monday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"The Indian Side has expressed interest in Russia joining the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," the statement said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi New Delhi Vladimir Putin Alliance

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

54 seconds ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

1 minute ago
 Soil experts expresses fear over increasing salini ..

Soil experts expresses fear over increasing salinity

3 seconds ago
 Recognition of COVID Vaccines to Facilitate Travel ..

Recognition of COVID Vaccines to Facilitate Travel - Putin-Modi Statement

2 minutes ago
 EU Clarifying If China Obstructs Customs Clearance ..

EU Clarifying If China Obstructs Customs Clearance for Lithuanian Firms - Commis ..

2 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness against corruption

Walk held to raise awareness against corruption

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.