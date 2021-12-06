India Interested in Russia Joining International Solar Alliance - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India is interested in Russia's membership in the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, according to a joint statement issued following the Monday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

"The Indian Side has expressed interest in Russia joining the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," the statement said.