India is interested in providing services in the area of training workers of the Russian diamond sector, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Sputnik in an interview.

Goyal is leading an Indian delegation visiting the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday. It comprises chief ministers of four states and businesspeople. Yury Trutnev, the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister, is heading the Russian official delegation to the talks with the Indian guests.

"We are also seeing certain products where we can look at skilling the Russian people for carrying out activities of production and processing, for example the diamond industry is coming in a big way to explore the potential in the Far East. You have a lot of diamond manufacturing, but the processing is not done in Russia. I am going to discuss with Russian leaders to see how we can skill Russian people also to understand how to process diamonds," Goyal said.

The Indian minister noted that the Russian Far East provided big opportunities in the mining sector in general, including mining cooking coal, aluminium, bauxites, copper, lithium, with the latter being of particular interest to India.

He added that not only vocational training, but also higher education exchanges were on the agenda of bilateral discussions.

"Yesterday I spent a lot of time with [Russian Far East] Minister Alexander Kozlov, and one of the thoughts that I shared with him was that as they are expanding their education facilities on the engineering side or on the medical side, we have some very prominent and very reputed educational institutions in India, like the Indian Institute of Technologies, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences ... which can help to bring very high-quality education to the Far East," Goyal said.

The minister added that the Russian Far East's ceramics, tourism, agriculture and dairy production sectors were also of particular interest to India.

Goyal's visit comes to the Russian Far East less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.