India Invites Over 120 Nations to 'Global South' Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) India, the host of this year's G20 summit, has invited leaders of more than 120 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America to speak at a virtual meeting next Thursday and Friday that aims to give voice to the "global south."

"India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally," the Indian foreign ministry said.

The summit will be composed of ten sessions, starting with the inaugural leaders' session, titled "Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development" and ending with the concluding leaders' session, "Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose.

" They will be hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eight other events will accommodate ministers of foreign affairs, finance, trade, energy, health, education, and environment. Topics on the agenda feature energy security, resilient health care and COVID-19, and suggestions for India's presidency of the Group of 20 developed economies.