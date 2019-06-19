UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Invites Russian Companies To Invest In Gas Infrastructure In Indian Cities- Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:14 PM

India Invites Russian Companies to Invest in Gas Infrastructure in Indian Cities- Minister

India has invited Russian firms to invest in Indian city gas infrastructure, Indian Oil and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, following his meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) India has invited Russian firms to invest in Indian city gas infrastructure, Indian Oil and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, following his meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev.

"Have invited Russian companies to invest in future city gas networks in India. Conveyed our interest in expanding Indian oil and gas investments in Russia, including in the Far Eastern part," Pradhan tweeted.

Pradhan held a meeting with Trutnev, who is also the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District, and a high-level Russian delegation on Wednesday.

"We had substantive discussions on new opportunities for energy sector emerging from establishment of shipping routes from Far Eastern Russia to east coast of India," the minister wrote.

The sides discussed the "opening new frontiers of cooperation" between India and Russia's Far East, especially in the oil and gas sector, he added.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Oil Dharmendra Gas From

Recent Stories

Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid; slam ..

1 minute ago

Global Displacement Exceeds 70 Million in 2018 - U ..

1 minute ago

Russian Envoy Suggests Including Educational Coope ..

1 minute ago

17 oxen to be auctioned on July 4

2 minutes ago

Preparations for Visit of Maduro to Russia Underwa ..

8 minutes ago

Ex-French President Sarkozy to Stand Trial on Corr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.