India Invites Russian Companies to Invest in Gas Infrastructure in Indian Cities- Minister

India has invited Russian firms to invest in Indian city gas infrastructure, Indian Oil and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, following his meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev

"Have invited Russian companies to invest in future city gas networks in India. Conveyed our interest in expanding Indian oil and gas investments in Russia, including in the Far Eastern part," Pradhan tweeted.

Pradhan held a meeting with Trutnev, who is also the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District, and a high-level Russian delegation on Wednesday.

"We had substantive discussions on new opportunities for energy sector emerging from establishment of shipping routes from Far Eastern Russia to east coast of India," the minister wrote.

The sides discussed the "opening new frontiers of cooperation" between India and Russia's Far East, especially in the oil and gas sector, he added.