India, Iran Discuss Joint Use Of Strategic Chabahar Port With Uzbekistan - New Delhi

Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:47 PM

India, Iran and Uzbekistan held the first ever meeting of a trilateral working group on a joint use of the Chabahar Port, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) India, Iran and Uzbekistan held the first ever meeting of a trilateral working group on a joint use of the Chabahar Port, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The meeting was held remotely and co-chaired by Indian Ports Ministry Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, Uzbek Deputy Transport Minister Davron Dexkanov and Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Shahram Adamnejad.

"During the meeting, the participants discussed joint use of Chabahar Port for trade and transit purposes and enhanced regional connectivity. All sides also noted the significant role played by Chabahar port for the region to deliver humanitarian assistance during the COVID pandemic," the Indian foreign ministry said in a press release.

India proposed to hold a "Chabahar Day" on the sidelines of the upcoming Indian-hosted International Maritime Summit and the other participants welcomed it, according to the press release.

The Chabahar Port is strategically located on Iran's energy-rich southeastern coast in the Gulf of Oman and is connected to Afghanistan by a railroad. For India, it is a convenient route to trade with landlocked Central Asian countries bypassing Pakistan.

Uzbekistan's involvement in the project was a proposal put forward by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

