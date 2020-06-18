India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway Elected Non-Permanent Members of UNSC - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland have been elected to become non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and will take up their seats on January 1, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said on Wednesday.

"Having obtained the majority of the members present and voting and the greatest number of votes, India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway are the elected members of the Security Council for a two-year term beginning on 1 January, 2020," Muhammad-Bande said.