India Is Interested In Different Russian Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) India is interested in different Russian vaccines against COVID-19, not only Sputnik V, Russia's ambassador to New Delhi, Nikolay Kudashev, said on Monday.

India is currently conducting phase 3 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, the ambassador noted.

"India's pharmaceutical policy is not oriented only toward the nation, it has a huge international dimension, as this is a global pharmacy that delivers medications and vaccines abroad. So, focusing on the needs of billions of people living across the world, the Indian side is showing interest in further Russian developments, be it EpiVacCorona vaccine or the vaccine developed by scientists from the Chumakov institute," Kudashev told reporters.

More Stories From World

