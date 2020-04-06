UrduPoint.com
India Issues Precautions For Zoos Across Country After COVID-19 Confirmed In Tiger In US

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) India's Central Zoo Authority has issued precautionary measures to be taken by all zoos across the country after coronavirus was confirmed in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo in New York.

On Sunday, the US national veterinary authority said in a statement that the 4-year-old female Malayan tiger tested positive for the disease. The samples from the tiger and five other tigers and lions at the zoo were taken after they began showing symptoms of the respiratory illness. The animal was infected by a zoo employee who was an asymptomatic carrier.

"Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24X7 basis, using CCTV for any abnormal behaviour/symptoms, keepers/handlers not to be allowed in the vicinity without safety gear preferably PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), isolate & quarantine sick animals, and have the least contact while providing feed to animals," the authority said in a statement.

The statement added that carnivorous mammals, especially cats, ferrets and primates, should be carefully monitored and samples of suspect cases should be sent to the animal health institute every two weeks for COVID-19 tests.

