India, Italy To Cooperate In Various Areas, Including Defense - Prime Minister Modi

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) India and Italy will cooperate in a number of areas, including defense and counter-terrorism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

"India and Italy are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations this year. India will continue to strengthen its relationship with Italy in the fields of renewable energy, information technology, telecommunications, semiconductors and space," Modi said at a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart,  Giorgia Meloni.

The prime ministers have also announced the creation of a joint start-up platform.

"There is another sector in which both countries are starting a new chapter, namely defense cooperation .

.. Opportunities for joint production and development are emerging in India's defense manufacturing sector, which can be beneficial for both countries. We also decided to conduct regular joint exercises," Modi added.

He also touched upon the cooperation of the two countries in the fight against terrorism and separatism, noting that India welcomes the active presence of Italy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meloni, for her part, announced that Italy and India had agreed to raise the level of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The Italian prime minister stated that trade between the two countries has reached a record 15 billion Euros ($15.9 billion) and there is still room for growth.

