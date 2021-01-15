India, Japan Agree on Commutation Technology Cooperation, 5G Development - New Delhi

Indian Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his Japanese counterpart, Ryota Takeda, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the area of information and communication technologies, especially 5G, the India Communications Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Indian Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his Japanese counterpart, Ryota Takeda, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the area of information and communication technologies, especially 5G, the India Communications Ministry said.

"MoU was signed by Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeda Ryota and it was exchanged through a video conference today. Government of India and Ministry of Communications, Government of Japan will enhance mutual cooperation in the field of 5G technologies, telecom security, submarine optical fiber cable system to islands of India, spectrum management, smart cities, high altitude platform for broadband in unconnected areas, disaster management and public safety, etc.

," the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides have expressed satisfaction with the new arrangement.

"We hope to overcome the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible, and take concrete steps to work together in the area of communications and digital technology," Takeda said as quoted by the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

During the signing event, Prasad urged Japanese electronics firms to invest in India, emphasizing the country's potential in the areas such as 5G and 5G based services, Internet of Things, digital health technologies and others.

Japan and India have traditionally enjoyed a good relation that has only grown stronger amid the rise of China's influence both in the region and worldwide. The communications technology cooperation has gained outsize importance in view of Chinese companies' rapid advances in digital technologies like 5G.