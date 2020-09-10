India, Japan Agree on Reciprocal Provision of Military Supplies, Services - Ministry

India and Japan have signed an agreement on reciprocal provision of supplies and services between their armed forces during their involvement in drills, UN peacekeeping operations and humanitarian activities, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) India and Japan have signed an agreement on reciprocal provision of supplies and services between their armed forces during their involvement in drills, UN peacekeeping operations and humanitarian activities, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"This agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the Armed Forces of India and Japan in reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities, United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, Humanitarian International Relief and other mutually agreed activities.

The agreement will also enhance the interoperability between the Armed Force of India and Japan thereby further increasing the bilateral defense engagements under the Special Strategic & Global Partnership between the two countries," the Indian Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by Indian Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar and Japanese Ambassador to New Delhi Suzuki Satoshi.