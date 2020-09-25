India, Japan Hold Online Consultations on Common Issues - New Delhi

India and Japan on Friday discussed various issues that are of relevance to both sides during a teleconference, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) India and Japan on Friday discussed various issues that are of relevance to both sides during a teleconference, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

"Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade of Australia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Department of State of the United States of America held a video conference on 25 September 2020 for consultations on regional and global issues of common interest," the ministry said in a statement.

Tokyo and New Delhi exchanged opinions on current and potential partnerships in areas like infrastructure development, counter-terrorism, maritime and cyber security as well as promotion of "peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

" The officials also emphasized the need to boost resilience of supply chains and exchange information on best practices to counter the epidemic.

"The officials reiterated their firm support for ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms particularly the leaders-led East Asia Summit, in the regional architecture for the Indo-Pacific, and their readiness to work with ASEAN and all other countries towards realizing a common and promising vision for the Indo-Pacific," the ministry added.

Japan and India have traditionally enjoyed a good relationship that has only grown stronger amid the rise of China's influence both in the region and worldwide.