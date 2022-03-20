India, Japan to Develop Special Strategic Global Partnership - Statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) India and Japan agreed to develop a special strategic and global partnership, according to a joint statement following the India-Japan summit on a peaceful, stable and prosperous post-COVID world.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived on Saturday to India for the 14th India-Japan annual summit, where he met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The two discussed security in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed their commitment to "working in tandem towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, based on a rules-based order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations."

"They shared the view that the economies of both countries in such a world would be powered by robust bilateral investment and trade flows through diversified, resilient, transparent, open, secure and predictable global supply chains that provide for economic security and prosperity of their peoples. Reaffirming that the two countries would continue to work together to realize these shared objectives, they resolved to further advance the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the statement said.

Kishida and Modi also agreed on the importance of the Quad alliance, consisting of India, Japan, the United States and Australia, for maintaining the peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region.

"They welcomed the Quad Leaders' Summits in March and September 2021 and renewed their commitment to delivering tangible outcomes on the Quad's positive and constructive agenda, especially on COVID vaccines, critical and emerging technologies, climate action, infrastructure coordination, cybersecurity, space and education," the statement read.

The two leaders further condemned North Korean "destabilising" ballistic missile launches and discussed cooperation "to realise peace and stability in Afghanistan," resolve humanitarian crisis, promote human rights and ensure the establishment of a "truly representative and an inclusive political system." The prime ministers also called for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and urged the sides to engage in diplomacy.

In addition, Modi reaffirmed India's support for Japan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2023-2024.