India Joins Bangladeshi-Led Regional Military Exercise - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Indian, Sri Lankan and Bhutanese army contingents are taking part in a week-long Shantir Ogroshena 2021 military exercise in Bangladesh, which kicked off on Sunday, India's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Multinational Military Exercise SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021 (Front Runner of Peace) commenced on 04 April 2021 at Bangabandhu Senanibas, Bangladesh. ...

Indian Army contingent of 30 personnel are participating along with contingent of Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army from 04 Apr to 12 Apr 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the drills were also attended by military observers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore.

The exercise aims to step up interoperability among the armed forces of the neighboring countries to ensure peace in the region.