India, Joint Venture With Russia May Sign Kalashnikov Rifle Delivery Deal Soon - FSMTC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The contract between the Indian Defense Ministry and the Russian-Indian joint venture and on deliveries of Russian Kalashnikov assault rifles may be signed soon, Vladimir Drozhzhov, deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters.

In March, Russia and India inaugurated a plant, dubbed Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited, that would be producing AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in the northeastern Indian town of Korwa.

"As for the Kalashnikov guns, for the first time in such a short time, we were able to create a joint venture [in Korwa] and sign an agreement. It should be noted here that this was the political will of the two heads of state.

We received a request for deliveries of more than 600,000 rifles. Currently, the joint venture is preparing a corresponding proposal for the Indian Defense Ministry. I think that these proposals from the joint venture should be sent to the Indian Defense Ministry in July. I hope that the corresponding contract between the joint venture and the Indian Defense Ministry will be signed [soon]," Drozhzhov said.

Russian-Indian talks on the production of Kalashnikov rifles in India started in 2016.

Back in March, Director General of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev said that the capacity of the plant would allow India to fully equip its forces with the rifles.