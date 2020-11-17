India, Kazakhstan Discuss Cooperation During 7th Round of Foreign Office Consultations

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DEHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) India and Kazakhstan held the seventh round of their Foreign Office Consultations via digital video conference on Tuesday, during which they discussed the whole range of bilateral ties within the framework of their Strategic Partnership, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, the secretary at the ministry of external affairs, and the Kazakh side was led by Shakhrat Nuryshev, the first deputy minister of foreign affairs.

"During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation within the framework of their Strategic Partnership. The consultations covered political, economic and commercial, energy, defence, space, consular and cultural matters. They also shared views and experiences on combating the COVID-19 pandemic," the Indian ministry said in a press release.

The countries also exchanged views on issues of common interest and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral arena.