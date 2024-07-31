India Landslide Toll Hits 160 As Rain Hampers Rescue Work
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Relentless downpours and howling winds hampered Wednesday's search for survivors of landslides that struck Indian tea plantations and killed at least 160 people, most believed to be labourers and their families
Wayanad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Relentless downpours and howling winds hampered Wednesday's search for survivors of landslides that struck Indian tea plantations and killed at least 160 people, most believed to be labourers and their families.
Days of torrential monsoon rains have battered the southern coastal state of Kerala, with blocked roads into the Wayanad district disaster area complicating relief efforts.
The only bridge connecting the worst-hit villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai was washed away, forcing rescue teams to carry bodies on stretchers out of the disaster zone using a makeshift zipline erected over raging flood waters.
Several people who managed to flee the initial impact of the landslides found themselves caught in a nearby river that had burst its banks, volunteer rescuer Arun Dev told AFP at a hospital treating survivors.
"Those who escaped were swept away along with houses, temples and schools," he said.
Senior police officer M.R. Ajith Kumar told AFP that around 500 people had been rescued since successive landslides struck before dawn on Tuesday.
"Still large areas are to be explored and searched to find out whether live people are there or not," he said.
Wayanad is famed for the tea estates that crisscross its hilly countryside and which rely on a large pool of labourers for planting and harvest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From World
-
Italy fails to open disputed Albania migrant camp on time31 minutes ago
-
Olympic track and field duels to savour40 minutes ago
-
Hartnett escapes heartthrob 'pigeonhole' with 'Oppenheimer,' 'Trap'40 minutes ago
-
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football41 minutes ago
-
Lyles, Richardson headline array of track talent at Paris Olympics50 minutes ago
-
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris51 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters deride 'leftist' Harris as being backed by elites2 hours ago
-
China's Pan wins 'magic' 100m freestyle gold in new world record2 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Nadal exits2 hours ago
-
Meta shares rise after earnings top expectations2 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle Olympic gold in world record time2 hours ago
-
Nadal says he may not return to Roland Garros after Olympic exit2 hours ago