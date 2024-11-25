India Laud 'memorable' Perth Win Under Bumrah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Cricketers and pundits on Monday hailed Jasprit Bumrah for leading from the front in India's "dominant" win over Australia to turn the heat on the hosts.
Bumrah stood in as captain for Rohit Sharma, who missed the opener due to the birth of his second child, leading the tourists to a stunning 295-run victory on day four.
"One of the most dominant overseas wins, led from the front by Captain Bumrah, supported brilliantly by all the bowlers," former batsman VVS Laxman wrote on social media platform X, lauding what he called "a truly memorable win".
Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 161 and Virat Kohli struck form with an unbeaten 100 in India's second innings of 487-6 declared.
"Jasprit Bumrah leads from the front, with Virat and Yashasvi shining with their batting brilliance and experience," former batsman Suresh Raina said on social media.
Pace spearhead Bumrah made the team bounce back with a match haul of eight wickets after India were bundled out for 150 in the first innings.
Bumrah, a yorker specialist with a slinging action, helped bowl out Australia for 104 and then 238 in their chase of 534 to lead the five-match series 1-0.
Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle called it a "famous win".
It was a stunning turnaround for the Indian team, which arrived in Australia on the back of a humiliating 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand.
The critics had given little chance to India -- who have moved back to the number one spot in the World Test Championship table.
"Lots of questions asked before, but it was achieved on the back of some inspirational performances, none more so than Jasprit Bumrah who -- in spite of his already substantial stature -- rose a few notches in world cricket," said Bhogle.
Laxman also heaped praise on Jaiswal, saying he was "carrying on his stellar rise in international cricket", as well on Kohli "coming back to doing what he does best".
Rohit is set to lead the team in the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6.
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From World
-
Le Pen threatens to topple French govt over budget40 seconds ago
-
Anglo American exits steel coal mining with Australian sale11 minutes ago
-
Israel says hit Hezbollah command centre in deadly weekend strike21 minutes ago
-
DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one1 hour ago
-
From serious car crash to IPL record for 'remarkable' Pant2 hours ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin2 hours ago
-
Georgia's new parliament convenes after contested vote2 hours ago
-
Le Pen meets PM as French government wobbles2 hours ago
-
Anglo American exits steel coal mining with Australian sale3 hours ago
-
US drawing up contingency plans for Taiwan emergency: Kyodo3 hours ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin3 hours ago
-
India crush Australia in first Test to silence critics3 hours ago