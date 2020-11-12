UrduPoint.com
India Launches New Kalvari-Class Submarine - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) India launched a fifth Kalvari-class submarine on Thursday in the Arabian Sea at a dock in Mumbai, the country's navy said.

"The 5th of #IndianNavy's Kalvari Class submarines (Project 75) launched today #12Nov 20," the navy tweeted.

The submarine was named Vagir, and Indian Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik participated in the launching ceremony via a video conference.

The Kalvari-class submarines have superior stealth features � namely an acoustic absorption technique � and can participate in various missions, including anti-surface warfare, area surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Vagir is a part of six submarines being built in the country under the navy's Project 75.

