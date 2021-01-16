NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Delivering a live video address, Modi lauded Indian scientist and health care workers of India for the conception of domestic vaccines in record time.

"It usually takes many years to develop a vaccine, but in such a short amount of time [under the Made in India program] not one, but two vaccines are ready," Modi said.

The prime minister laid out the vaccination strategy, saying that all health workers will be prioritized in receiving the vaccine, after which, essential workers will follow. Modi himself has yet to take the shot, as priority goes to the first batch of nurses.

The country has approved two vaccines, namely Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University and produced by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

About 3,000 vaccination points have opened in the country, with some 5,000 planned to be up and running by the end of January and 12,000 altogether by March.

The first wave of vaccinations, intended for health care and essential workers, is expected to cover some 30 million people. The second wave, inoculating people over the age of 50, may cover some 270 million.

India is in second place in the world in terms of the number of detected infected with the coronavirus. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there are 10.5 million COVID-19 cases in the country and 152,000 people have died.