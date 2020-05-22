India Lifts COVID-19 Entry Ban for Some Holders of Its Overseas Citizen Card - Ministry

India allows a limited category of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to travel to the country, reversing the coronavirus-induced entry ban for them, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday

According to the ministry's memorandum, those allowed to come back to India include children of OCI cardholders, university students who are OCI cardholders but whose parents are Indian nationals living in India, couples where one spouse is an OCI and the other is an Indian national, OCIs who wish to come to India for emergencies like death in family.

Since the constitution prevents Indian nationals from holding dual citizenship, the country launched an OCI scheme in December 2005 to allow foreign citizens of Indian origin to live and work in India indefinitely, while retaining its ban on dual citizenship.

OCIs have economic, financial and educational rights in India, but have no political rights.

The relaxation of the blanket entry ban comes as India continues evacuating its nationals stranded abroad amid the pandemic.

As of Friday, the country updated its COVID-19 tally by another record 6,088 cases to 118,447. The death toll has risen by 148 to 3,583.