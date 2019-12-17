(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A curfew imposed across the northeastern Indian state of Assam was lifted early on Tuesday in its largest city of Guwahati after clashes ended over a citizenship law, the minister in charge of the region said.

"Curfew in #Guwahati ,#Assam completely withdrawn from 6 am today," Jitendra Singh, the minister for the development of the northeastern region, tweeted.

He said restrictions, including on broadband internet, were lifted after "main stakeholders" in Guwahati had calmed down, while communal passions were fanned in other parts of Assam.

At least six people died in the state as a result of anti-government protests that erupted last week after the national parliament passed a bill to expedite citizenship to non-Muslims from three countries.

Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to India before 2014 are eligible. The United Nations said the exclusion of Muslims was discriminatory.