India Likely to Buy More Russian Energy If Logistical Issues Resolved - Think Tank Chief

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) India will buy more Russian oil and gas in the future if logistical problems related to a long distance between the two countries, are resolved, BK Sharma, a retired Indian major general and the director of the United Service Institution of India, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, it should increase (Russian energy supplies) if you start understanding (that) the only question is of the delivery because the distances are too large," Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

According to Sharma, operationalizing container corridors, connecting Russian energy pipelines with Central Asian pipelines and signing an agreement on supplies through Iran can significantly improve the situation with deliveries of Russian resources to India.

Commenting on Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov's suggestion that Russia could create its own transportation insurance company, Sharma said that it would be the best incentive for Indian companies to work with Moscow.

The 7th EEF is taking place on the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok from September 5-8. This year's forum is titled The Path to a Multipolar World. The program includes over 70 business events, which are expected to be attended by representatives from over 60 countries.