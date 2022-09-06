UrduPoint.com

India Likely To Buy More Russian Energy If Logistical Issues Resolved - Think Tank Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 10:07 PM

India Likely to Buy More Russian Energy If Logistical Issues Resolved - Think Tank Chief

India will buy more Russian oil and gas in the future if logistical problems related to a long distance between the two countries, are resolved, BK Sharma, a retired Indian major general and the director of the United Service Institution of India, said on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) India will buy more Russian oil and gas in the future if logistical problems related to a long distance between the two countries, are resolved, BK Sharma, a retired Indian major general and the director of the United Service Institution of India, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, it should increase (Russian energy supplies) if you start understanding (that) the only question is of the delivery because the distances are too large," Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

According to Sharma, operationalizing container corridors, connecting Russian energy pipelines with Central Asian pipelines and signing an agreement on supplies through Iran can significantly improve the situation with deliveries of Russian resources to India.

Commenting on Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov's suggestion that Russia could create its own transportation insurance company, Sharma said that it would be the best incentive for Indian companies to work with Moscow.

The 7th EEF is taking place on the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok from September 5-8. This year's forum is titled The Path to a Multipolar World. The program includes over 70 business events, which are expected to be attended by representatives from over 60 countries.

Related Topics

India World Business Iran Moscow Russia Company Oil Buy Vladivostok September Gas From Agreement Best Asia

Recent Stories

White House Says Decision Not to Designate Russia ..

White House Says Decision Not to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism ..

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan Defence Day observed

Pakistan Defence Day observed

48 seconds ago
 White House Says Sanctions Stand in Way of Nord St ..

White House Says Sanctions Stand in Way of Nord Stream 1 Pipeline to Continue Op ..

49 seconds ago
 Biden to Speak With New UK Prime Minister Truss on ..

Biden to Speak With New UK Prime Minister Truss on Tuesday Afternoon - White Hou ..

53 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Forces Target Enerhodar Again - City Aut ..

Ukrainian Forces Target Enerhodar Again - City Authorities

18 minutes ago
 Grossi's Assessment of Situation at ZNPP Technical ..

Grossi's Assessment of Situation at ZNPP Technical - Russian Diplomat

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.