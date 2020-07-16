India locks down more than 125 million as virus surges across globe

UrduPoint.com
Patna, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 125 million people in India began a new lockdown Thursday as authorities worldwide scramble to get a handle on a surge in coronavirus cases.

India saw more than 600 deaths in a single day, and 125 million people in impoverished Bihar state, neighbouring Nepal, on Thursday started a new 15-day lockdown.

