India locks down more than 125 million as virus surges across globe

More than 125 million people in India began a new lockdown Thursday as authorities worldwide scramble to get a handle on a surge in coronavirus cases

The number of infections worldwide hit 13.

4 million and more than 581,000 deaths have been reported since the virus emerged last year.

India saw more than 600 deaths in a single day, and 125 million people in impoverished Bihar state, neighbouring Nepal, on Thursday started a new 15-day lockdown.