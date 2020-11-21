UrduPoint.com
India Lodges Protest With Pakistan Over Attempted Terror Attack In Kashmir - Ministry

Sat 21st November 2020

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over an attempted terror attack in the city of Nagrota located in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, which was prevented by the Indian security forces

On November 19, the Indian security forces prevented a terror attack in Nagrota, which was allegedly planned by members of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), designated as terrorist by the United Nations and several countries.

"Pakistan Cd'A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack, which was only prevented from happening by the alertness of the Indian security forces. It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," the statement, published on the ministry's site on Saturday, read.

The ministry added that Pakistan should "fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner."

The statement stressed that the Indian government was determined to take all necessary measures to protect national security from terrorism.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir deteriorated after August 5, 2019, when New Delhi decided to deprive the territory of limited autonomy and put it under a direct Federal control. Kashmiri Islamist groups oppose the rule of Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and regularly commit terrorist attacks against the Hindu public officials and security servicemen. India accuses Pakistan of providing support to the terrorists with an aim to destabilize the situation in the region.

