India Logs New High Of Daily Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The Indian health ministry said Sunday it had recorded 261,500 coronavirus cases in the past 24-hour period, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

The total number of the infected has passed 14.7 million, second only to the United States.

The death toll from the virus has increased by 1,501 to 177,000.

The ministry said that a third of the states, including Delhi, accounted for nearly 83% of all virus-related deaths.

With beds in intensive care units filling fast, the government has ordered regional health authorities to set up specialized hospitals with oxygen stations for treating COVID-19 patients.

India has been ramping up vaccination numbers. The health ministry said that around 9% of the population had been vaccinated, with 2.6 million receiving a shot in the past day.

