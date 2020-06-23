Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi later this year, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Delhi later this year at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are looking forward to his visit," Singh told reporters after the Indian-Russian defense talks in Moscow.