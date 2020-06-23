India Looking Forward To Putin's Visit To New Delhi Later This Year - Defense Minister
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:35 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi later this year, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday
"Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Delhi later this year at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are looking forward to his visit," Singh told reporters after the Indian-Russian defense talks in Moscow.