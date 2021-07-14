India, Maldives Discuss Cooperation, Fight Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

The Office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he held a phone call with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to discuss the bilateral relations, cooperation, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he held a phone call with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to discuss the bilateral relations, cooperation, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The telephone conversation between the two leaders provided them an opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries," the statement read.

It added that Solih thanked Modi for India's support in the fight against the pandemic.

"Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the Covid pandemic," the prime minister's office noted.

The Maldives, according to Modi, is a "central pillar" in India's flagship Neighborhood First strategy, which aims to build regional institutions that promote peace and prosperity.