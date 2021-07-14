UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, Maldives Discuss Cooperation, Fight Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:05 PM

India, Maldives Discuss Cooperation, Fight Against COVID-19 - Prime Minister

The Office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he held a phone call with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to discuss the bilateral relations, cooperation, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he held a phone call with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to discuss the bilateral relations, cooperation, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The telephone conversation between the two leaders provided them an opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries," the statement read.

It added that Solih thanked Modi for India's support in the fight against the pandemic.

"Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the Covid pandemic," the prime minister's office noted.

The Maldives, according to Modi, is a "central pillar" in India's flagship Neighborhood First strategy, which aims to build regional institutions that promote peace and prosperity.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Progress Maldives Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Belarus' Opposition Movement Leader Reports Search ..

2 minutes ago

Helpline launched for crisis support, suicide prev ..

2 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Richard Mille create new exhibit ..

8 minutes ago

Japan's Suga Urges Olympic Chief to Implement COVI ..

2 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in Sindh province: Ali Nawaz

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt closes recreational places, indoor dini ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.