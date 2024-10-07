India, Maldives strengthen ties with economic and maritime security partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu held talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between the two countries, covering a range of issues from development and defense to trade and energy.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the leaders engaged in “comprehensive discussions” to strengthen cooperation in areas such as development partnership, energy, trade, financial linkages, and defense.

Both countries also formalized the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), including a Currency swap agreement.

President Muizzu, on his first official visit to India since taking office, is in the country from Oct. 6-10. He said the economic and maritime security partnership would encompass initiatives in development, trade, digital and financial sectors, health, energy, and security cooperation.

“Maldives is India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy,’” India’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued last week.

The ministry added that Muizzu’s visit to India, following the recent visit of India's External Affairs Minister to the Maldives, highlights the importance New Delhi places on its relationship with the Maldives and is expected to boost cooperation and strengthen people-to-people ties.

After meeting with Muizzu, Modi reaffirmed India’s support for the Maldives, calling India “the First Responder” for the island nation. “Whether fulfilling essential needs for the people of Maldives, providing drinking water during natural calamities, or delivering vaccines during COVID-19, India has always upheld its responsibility as a neighbor,” Modi said. He also confirmed that the two nations will begin discussions on a free trade agreement.

President Muizzu expressed commitment to maintaining strong ties, stating,

“The Maldives will remain a true friend, committed to our shared vision of peace and development in our countries and our region.”

Earlier this year, India completed the withdrawal of its soldiers from the Maldives following an agreement between the two nations after Muizzu’s electoral victory.

President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed were accorded a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi on Monday morning.