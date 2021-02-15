UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India May Approve Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine In Next Few Weeks - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

India May Approve Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine in Next Few Weeks - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Indian watchdog may approve Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the next few weeks, after which its production in India may be set up,  Indian Ambassador in Moscow Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the diplomat, the vaccine is going through trials in India.

The vaccine's production in India will be discussed during the visit of Indian deputy foreign minister to Moscow, expected to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Visit May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts â€˜Arabic L ..

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

38 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

47 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

53 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.