MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Indian watchdog may approve Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the next few weeks, after which its production in India may be set up, Indian Ambassador in Moscow Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the diplomat, the vaccine is going through trials in India.

The vaccine's production in India will be discussed during the visit of Indian deputy foreign minister to Moscow, expected to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.