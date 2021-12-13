India May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500 - Borisov

India may become the first in line to but Russian air defense system S-500, if it expresses such a desire, after the Russian Armed Forces receive them in required quantity, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said

"India will probably be the first on the list if it expresses a desire to buy these modern means," Borisov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster.

He specified that Russia would export the S-500s only after these systems are delivered to the Russian troops in the required quantity.