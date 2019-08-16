UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India May Change 'No First Use' Nuclear Policy Amid Kashmir Row - Defense Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:26 PM

India May Change 'No First Use' Nuclear Policy Amid Kashmir Row - Defense Chief

New Delhi has thus far remained committed to its so-called no first use policy on nuclear weapons but reserves the right to change its position amid escalating tensions with Pakistan over Kashmir, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday while addressing the closing ceremony of the Army Scout Masters Competition

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) New Delhi has thus far remained committed to its so-called no first use policy on nuclear weapons but reserves the right to change its position amid escalating tensions with Pakistan over Kashmir, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday while addressing the closing ceremony of the Army Scout Masters Competition.

Singh spoke in the city of Pokhran in India's northern state of Rajastan, where two nuclear tests were conducted in 1974 and 1998. The defense minister also paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, who was a proponent of the "no first use" initiative � India's pledge to not be the first country to use nuclear weapons in any given scenario � on the first anniversary of his death.�

"Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji [Vajpayee] firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'.

It is true that till now, India has strictly adhered to the 'No First Use' policy. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," Rajnath Singh told reporters in Pokhran, as cited by the NDTV.

On Monday, Indian news agency ANI reported that Pakistan started moving its military equipment toward the Indian border close to Ladakh, a part of Jammu and Kashmir, amid ongoing tensions over the developments in the disputed Kashmir region.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed on August 5 a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two union territories that will be under New Delhi's control. This has prompted an outrage from Islamabad, which downgraded its diplomatic relations and suspended trade with its neighbor.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister Army Nuclear Jammu New Delhi August Border From Government

Recent Stories

Finnish President Niinisto to Visit Ukraine for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Talks With Palestinian President ..

3 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 18Th August

38 minutes ago

Greenlandic Lawmaker Expresses Disapproval Amid Ru ..

37 minutes ago

Russia Hopes India, Pakistan to Avoid Escalation O ..

38 minutes ago

US Informally Approves Sale of Dozens of F-16 Figh ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.