India May Change 'No First Use' Nuclear Policy Amid Kashmir Row - Defense Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi has thus far remained committed to its so-called no first use policy on nuclear weapons but reserves the right to change its position amid escalating tensions with Pakistan over Kashmir, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday while addressing the closing ceremony of the Army Scout Masters Competition

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) New Delhi has thus far remained committed to its so-called no first use policy on nuclear weapons but reserves the right to change its position amid escalating tensions with Pakistan over Kashmir, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday while addressing the closing ceremony of the Army Scout Masters Competition.

Singh spoke in the city of Pokhran in India's northern state of Rajastan, where two nuclear tests were conducted in 1974 and 1998. The defense minister also paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, who was a proponent of the "no first use" initiative � India's pledge to not be the first country to use nuclear weapons in any given scenario � on the first anniversary of his death.�

"Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji [Vajpayee] firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'.

It is true that till now, India has strictly adhered to the 'No First Use' policy. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," Rajnath Singh told reporters in Pokhran, as cited by the NDTV.

On Monday, Indian news agency ANI reported that Pakistan started moving its military equipment toward the Indian border close to Ladakh, a part of Jammu and Kashmir, amid ongoing tensions over the developments in the disputed Kashmir region.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed on August 5 a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two union territories that will be under New Delhi's control. This has prompted an outrage from Islamabad, which downgraded its diplomatic relations and suspended trade with its neighbor.