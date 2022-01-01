UrduPoint.com

India May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout In Punjab In February - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 09:09 PM

India May Complete S-400 Missile Rollout in Punjab in February - Reports

India may complete the rollout of new S-400 air defense weapons it bought from Russia at a Punjab air base near the Chinese and Pakistani border in February, the Republic World news website said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) India may complete the rollout of new S-400 air defense weapons it bought from Russia at a Punjab air base near the Chinese and Pakistani border in February, the Republic World news website said on Saturday.

India signed a $5.

4 billion deal with the Russian arms maker Almaz-Antey in 2018 for the purchase of five surface-to-air missile systems as a deterrent against the neighbors, who lay rival claims to border territories.

The Republic World said that the first regiment of Russian missiles was being moved to the northern frontier province of Punjab and it would take the air force at least six weeks to complete the deployment.

