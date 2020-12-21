India May Designate Area for Russian-Designed Nuclear Power Plant in 2021 - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) India may decide on the area for a new nuclear power plant based on a Russian design in 2021, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said Monday.

"We are finalizing agreements on launching a new stage of our cooperation agreement on nuclear energy.

To do that, we need exact decisions on the second area for a reactor of the advanced Russian design. I do not want to speak before the Indian government makes its statement, but trust me, we may expect a positive decision in that regard next year," the ambassador said.