Open Menu

India May Import 9Mln Tonnes Of Russian Wheat - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

India May Import 9Mln Tonnes of Russian Wheat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) India is considering importing 9 million tonnes of wheat from Russia under an intergovernmental deal to increase domestic stocks amid rising prices, Indian newspaper Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing a source.

"The possibility (of imports) is being discussed at the highest levels," the source, familiar with the discussion, told the newspaper, adding that the discussion was at an early stage.

The wholesale price of wheat grew 6.2% to 2,633 rupees ($31.

9) per 1 centner (220 Pounds) in 2023 from 2,480 rupees in 2022, driven by low production, dwindling stock and growing demand, the newspaper said.

The Indian government expects domestic wheat production to reach record 112.7 million tonnes in 2023. Traders and millers, however, forecast harvest at 101-103 million tonnes due to nonseasonal rains and hailstorms, which occurred from February-March in northern, central and western regions of the country and damaged the crops.

Related Topics

India Russia Price Stocks From Government Wheat Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

3 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

3 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

4 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

14 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

14 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

16 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World