India May Increase Size Of Lower House To 1,000 Seats By 2024 - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) India may increase the size of its lower house to 1,000 seats by 2024, opposition lawmaker Manish Tewari from the Indian National Congress said on Sunday.

"I am reliably informed by Parlimentary colleagues in [the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party] that there is a proposal to increase strength of Lok Sabha to 1000 or more before 2024.

New Parliament Chamber being constructed as a 1000 seater. Before this is done there should be a serious public consultation," Tewari tweeted.

The country's lower house, Lok Sabha, can have up to 552 lawmakers, per the constitution. The legislature currently has 540 sitting members, 301 of which are occupied by the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

