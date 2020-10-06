India May Join International Group on Dealing With COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

India could join an international foreign ministers group for coordinating efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a senior official

On March 15, Canada formed the Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19 (MCGC) to forge a common approach for fighting the global outbreak.

Among the participants are Brazil, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The official said that New Delhi could join the conversation during the next monthly MCGC meeting later in October, adding that it was a chance to coordinate on issues with several nations.

India has the second-largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, more than 6.7 million, including 103,569 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.