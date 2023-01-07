India May Play Role in Facilitating Dialogue Between Russia, Ukraine - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United States believes that countries like India which have relations with both Russia and Ukraine may help the two sides come to a dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We do believe that countries like India, countries that have a relationship with Russia and with Ukraine may be in a position to help bring about dialogue and diplomacy that could one day put an end to this war," Price said.

In November, India's second most senior diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said that his country contributed significantly to bridging the divide between G20 leaders over the conflict in Ukraine, promoting a "very constructive, cooperative" approach and aiming at consensus building across a whole range of issues.

Moscow has consistently confirmed its readiness to engage in dialogue with Kiev without preconditions, while Volodymyr Zelenskyy has either refused or put forward various conditions for resuming the talks, including rejecting negotiations as long as Russian President Vladimir Putin is in power.