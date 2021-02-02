India May Produce As Many Sputnik V Doses as Russia - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) India will become one of the key production centers for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and may even end up producing as many doses as Russia, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday.

"India is a key partner for us, because India will, de facto, produce as much of the vaccine as Russia.

It will be one of the main manufacturing centers of Sputnik V vaccine in the world. We expect to submit [paperwork] for registration of the vaccine either this month or the next one, our [Indian] partner Dr. Reddy's is working on it," Dmitriev told a briefing.

"So, after that we will be able to start shipments to India. We could even say that Sputnik V is a Russian-Indian vaccine because we have five partners for manufacturing there," Dmitriev said.