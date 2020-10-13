UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India May Receive Several COVID-19 Vaccines By 2021 - Indian Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

India May Receive Several COVID-19 Vaccines by 2021 - Indian Health Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) India may receive COVID-19 vaccines from several sources by early 2021, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in his address to the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.

"We expect that at the beginning of the next year there should be a vaccine in the country, and possibly more than from one source. Our expert groups develop strategies aimed at distributing vaccines throughout the country," he said.

The minister has repeatedly stated that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available in India by the first quarter of 2021.

India is still testing three national COVID-19 vaccines. The Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila companies are going through the second phase of testing their vaccines. India is the second country in terms of the population infected by COVID-19. The overall number of infected Indian citizens has reached 7.1 million, and the disease has claimed the lives of more than 109,000 people.

World

