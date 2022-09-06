UrduPoint.com

India May Work With Russia To Exert Moderating Influence On Taliban - Think Tank Chief

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 08:17 PM

India May Work With Russia to Exert Moderating Influence on Taliban - Think Tank Chief

India would like to work with Russia, and other countries to exert a moderating influence on the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) in Afghanistan, BK Sharma, a retired Indian major general and the director of the United Service Institution of India, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"We would like to work with Central Asian republics, Iran and Russia, to see that some kind of a moderating behavior is imposed on Pakistan as also on the Taliban so that they start becoming part of the international system," Sharma said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Sharma noted that the "talibanization" of Afghanistan is a concern for everyone, adding that the Afghan territory is used for terrorist activities against India.

India wants to see Afghanistan as a stable and democratic country with which India has good relations since Afghanistan is India's gateway to Eurasia, Sharma said. According to him, the situation is complicated by the fact that the Taliban is opposed to India and seeks to improve relations with Pakistan.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which includes over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

