UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Monsoon Floods Kill At Least 100

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

India monsoon floods kill at least 100

Floods have killed at least 100 people and displaced hundreds of thousands across much of India with the southern state of Kerala worst hit, authorities said Saturday

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Floods have killed at least 100 people and displaced hundreds of thousands across much of India with the southern state of Kerala worst hit, authorities said Saturday.

With rains predicted to worsen in coming days, the government ordered military teams to form rescue units and airlift food to stranded villages across Kerala.

At least 48 people have died since Thursday in floods in Kerala, where the beaches and hill resorts are a major international tourist magnet, state police spokesman Pramod Kumar told AFP.

In neighbouring Karnataka, at least 24 people have been killed with nine people missing. The western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat have also been badly hit by annual monsoon storms.

Media reports said at least 27 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra, with several major roads closed by floods. Storm accidents killed eight people in the key Gujarat cities of Ahmedabad and Nadiad.

The worst fears are for Kerala where the police spokesman said about 120,000 people have moved into emergency relief camps.

"There are around 80 places where flood and rains have triggered mudslides, which we cannot reach," Kumar added.

"About 200 people are stranded at one place. We are trying to use air force helicopters to drop food to them." Kerala's main airport at Kochi has been closed since Friday. About 500 people died in floods in the state last year which were the worst in nearly a century.

More than 600 relief camps in Karnataka are now filled with 161,000 people, a state disaster management authority official told AFP.

"The rains have eased in the region and we think the water will soon start to recede. There are parts of northern Karnataka, coastal regions and the Western Ghats which are badly hit," the official added.

While the monsoon rains are crucial to replenishing water supplies, they kill hundreds of people every year.

Related Topics

India Storm Century Police Flood Water Died Kochi Ahmedabad Government Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Rulers, Crown Princes congratulate President, VP, ..

18 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

18 minutes ago

Maira Hussain wins KP Junior Aquapura U-15 Girls S ..

50 seconds ago

People leave for native towns in Lahore

52 seconds ago

Four swindlers arrested in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Muslim leaders on Eid Al ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.