India Mounts Massive Operation To Bring Back Stranded Citizens

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:36 PM

India Mounts Massive Operation to Bring Back Stranded Citizens

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Indian Interior Ministry announced a large-scale operation on Tuesday to bring back thousands of stranded nationals by sea and air, starting this week.

"This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7," it said.

Only people who have no coronavirus symptoms will be allowed on board. They will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in hospitals or other government facilities and will pay a fee for the stay.

Some 14,800 Indians are stuck abroad after countries around the world grounded flights and shut borders to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, according to All India Radio.

The public broadcaster said 64 flights will fetch nationals from the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain , Oman and Bangladesh. The navy will send two warships to the Maldives and one to West Asia.

