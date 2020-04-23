India Mulls Smart Wristbands to Track Coronavirus Patients - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) India plans to produce thousands of smart wristbands to track coronavirus patients and their contacts as the number of infected is expected to soar, media said Wednesday.

An unnamed government official was quoted as saying by the Economic Times that several states had complained about lacking staff to monitor patients in home quarantine. The country has more than 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

"The wristbands will ensure that people quarantined with suspected infections stay at a designated place.

If they take it off, the hospitals will be informed," the official said.

The wristbands will be integrated with Aarogya Setu, an application that helps the government locate an infected person using geolocation technology.

A technical document published by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India reportedly shows that the wristband will be even more intrusive. It will be able to identify the user's contacts, their frequency and places they visit.