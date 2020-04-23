UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Mulls Smart Wristbands To Track Coronavirus Patients - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:10 AM

India Mulls Smart Wristbands to Track Coronavirus Patients - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) India plans to produce thousands of smart wristbands to track coronavirus patients and their contacts as the number of infected is expected to soar, media said Wednesday.

An unnamed government official was quoted as saying by the Economic Times that several states had complained about lacking staff to monitor patients in home quarantine. The country has more than 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

"The wristbands will ensure that people quarantined with suspected infections stay at a designated place.

If they take it off, the hospitals will be informed," the official said.

The wristbands will be integrated with Aarogya Setu, an application that helps the government locate an infected person using geolocation technology.

A technical document published by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India reportedly shows that the wristband will be even more intrusive. It will be able to identify the user's contacts, their frequency and places they visit.

Related Topics

India Technology Visit Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

51 minutes ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

59 minutes ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.