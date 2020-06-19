India must be aware of consequences for crossing LAC: Chinese scholar

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :At present, there is only one way to solve the military recent border confrontation between China and India peacefully, which is, the Indian troops go back to where they have come from, renowned Chinese scholar said on Friday.

"I hope the Indian authorities understand the serious consequences of creating border troubles, Cheng Xizhong, Special Commentator of China Economic Net, Chinese Defense Attach in South Asia and former UN Senior Military Observer said in his article.

Although the border issue between China and India has not been resolved by far, peace and stability in the border areas have generally been maintained over the past decades thanks to the joint efforts of both sides.

In August last year, India amended its constitution and changed the status of Kashmir. In October, India announced the establishment of The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh".

The so-called the Union Territory of Ladakh is subject to China's territory. The Indians, tending to play smart, have always misjudged the situation and encroached on China's territory when China is in the middle of some troubles, which has resulted in military stand-offs in the border areas from time to time.

Recently, China has sought to resolve some problems on the international arena. Deceiving itself as the righteous one, India has dispatched troops to Galwan Valley in the western section of the Sino-Indian border to carry out illegal activities, and by establishing a bridgehead, intends to move northward and occupy more China's territory.

The most serious military confrontation between China and India since the 1970s took place on June 15. After the military stand-off in Galwan Valley, which began in early May, China and India held a meeting on June 6 at the level of corps commanders and reached important consensus.

I reckon that the meeting basically dispelled people's concerns about the trend of Sino-Indian relations and the unexpected events along the border. However, now it seems India has no intention to solve military confrontation through the military meeting.

On the contrary, India seeks to consolidate its illegal occupation in the Galwan Valley through the meeting.

On June 15, Indian troops seriously violated the consensus reached by both sides by illegally crossing the line of actual control and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese troops, which resulted in a severe physical confrontation between the border forces of both sides.

China has made solemn protests and serious negotiations with India on this issue, and once again demanded that India strictly restrain the front-line forces in accordance with the spirit of the consensus, and not to cross the line of actual control to carry out illegal activities, provoke troubles, and take any unilateral actions that may lead to the complexity of the border situation.

China and India have agreed to continue to resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation and make efforts to ease the situation and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area.

Here, I would like to make it clear to India that China will not give up even an inch of its territory. In the early 1960s, even when China was in a very difficult situation both at home and abroad, we were able to fight back against the Indian troops who invaded China's territory.

Given that China has become the world's second-largest economy, while India's national strength is less than 1/5 of that of China, India should better abandon the thought that China could give in on the territorial issue as a result of its tensions with the United States. That is sheer wishful thinking. All Chinese people are desperate to defend their territory from invasion.

At present, there is only one way to solve the military confrontation peacefully, which is, the Indian troops go back to where they have come from.

I hope the Indian authorities understand the serious consequences of creating border troubles. We don't want to see the 1962 border armed conflict happen again. We don't want to see such physical confrontation again. What we want to see is peace and tranquility in the border area will continue to be maintained.