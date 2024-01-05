India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel after hijack call

India's navy said Friday that its commandos had boarded a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call, the latest attack on commercial shipping in the region

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) India's navy said Friday that its commandos had boarded a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call, the latest attack on commercial shipping in the region.

Last month the force deployed several warships into the sea to "maintain a deterrent presence" after a string of recent shipping attacks, including a drone strike near India's coast.

It comes at a time when many vessels have been rerouted from the Red Sea, where Yemen's Huthi rebels have carried out drone and missile attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The navy said it had "responded swiftly to a maritime incident in the Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt" of the MV Lila Norfolk, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier.