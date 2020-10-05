India is in talks with Russia for a possible purchase of the new Sprut SDM1 light tanks that could be effectively used in high altitude areas like the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh amid border tension with China, The Economic Times reported on Monday, citing informed sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) India is in talks with Russia for a possible purchase of the new Sprut SDM1 light tanks that could be effectively used in high altitude areas like the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh amid border tension with China, The Economic Times reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

According to the media outlet, India initiated talks with Russia to acquire the light tanks in July as the situation in Ladakh escalated. Sources cited by the paper say India would like to acquire the tanks for field tests before finalizing the deal.

Neither side has officially confirmed the report.

In August, Russia's state tech developer Rostec said that a prototype of the unique Sprut-SDM1 amphibious tank has been delivered to the Russian Defense Ministry for testing. The all-terrain tank weighing 18 tonnes will undergo rigorous testing, expected to last until 2022, in various conditions and scenarios before the Defense Ministry greenlights mass production.

Sergey Abdulov, the chief designer of the Special Engineering Bureau, part of a Rostec factory, told Sputnik in late August that Russia had received its first request from abroad for the Sprut tanks.

India was considering acquiring the tanks after China deployed to Ladakh its Type 15 light tanks or VT5 weighing around 30 tonnes that can be effectively operated in mountainous areas. India, on its part, deployed T-90 and T-72 main battle tanks weighing over 45 tonnes.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture in India-China relations, as both countries lack a marked border but instead the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the two countries. Skirmishes between the countries' border forces flared up this May.

The commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides have conducted a series of negotiations in an effort to normalize the situation.

The Chinese and Indian defense ministers met in Moscow earlier in September in order to find a peaceful solution to the issue.